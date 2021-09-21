Scor’s (SCRYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

