SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $188.70

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.70 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 755,144 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.