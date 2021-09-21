Sean Compton Sells 1,049 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $146.84. 234,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

