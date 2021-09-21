SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,594 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SEAS stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.