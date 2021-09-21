SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,594 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SEAS stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

