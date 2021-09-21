Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 618,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,460.0 days.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Get Securitas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCTBF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.