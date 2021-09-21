Seelos Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,873 call options on the company. This is an increase of 752% compared to the average volume of 1,629 call options.

SEEL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

