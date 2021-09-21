Sei Investments Co. Buys 25,200 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INNV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

