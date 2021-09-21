Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.05 Million in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

