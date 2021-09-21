Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

