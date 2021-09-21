Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IEA opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.