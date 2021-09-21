Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,046 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 63,157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,176 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

