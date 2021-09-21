SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

