Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 198.96 ($2.60), with a volume of 396955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.40 ($2.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £533.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.22.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

