Serum (SRM) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.31 or 0.00017605 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $365.69 million and $642.13 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00126852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

