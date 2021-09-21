ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Receives $59.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.