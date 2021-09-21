Shard Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Shard has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $3,853.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

