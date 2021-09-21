SHIELD Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $131,512.62 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,702.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.04 or 0.07037112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00374877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.09 or 0.01267116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00115519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00526543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00538651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00321042 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

