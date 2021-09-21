Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 36.6% in August

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.76. 109,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,948. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 372,681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,773 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.