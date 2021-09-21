Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 36.6% in August

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.76. 109,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,948. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
