Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 55,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 124,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

