Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Increases By 44.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AGMH opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Get AGM Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.