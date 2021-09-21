Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Grows By 27.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 358,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $83,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $485.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

