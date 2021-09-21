Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Expands By 42.1%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 455,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American States Water by 141.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at $5,340,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

