Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Drops By 32.7%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

NYSE AJG traded down $2.30 on Monday, reaching $146.09. 1,234,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,761,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $14,755,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $14,491,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

