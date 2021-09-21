Short Interest in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expands By 33.7%

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CSTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,139. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $468.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

