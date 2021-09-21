Short Interest in CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Decreases By 22.8%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CAWW stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. CCA Industries has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

