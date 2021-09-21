Short Interest in China Marine Food Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Increases By 35.2%

China Marine Food Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMFO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMFO opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. China Marine Food Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
China Marine Food Group Company Profile
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for China Marine Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Marine Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.