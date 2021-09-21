Short Interest in China Marine Food Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Increases By 35.2%

China Marine Food Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMFO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMFO opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. China Marine Food Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

China Marine Food Group Company Profile

China Marine Food Group Ltd. processes, distributes and sells processed seafood snack-food products, fresh & frozen marine catch and Hi-Power algae-based beverage product. It operates through three business segments: Processed seafood products, Marine catch and Algae-based beverage products. The company produces dried processed seafood products, which include roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, sliced roasted octopus, barbecued squid and spicy squid head.

