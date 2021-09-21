Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Drops By 22.0%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

CHOLF stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. China Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

