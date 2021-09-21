Short Interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Drops By 24.2%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 241,499 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3345 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

