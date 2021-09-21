Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Decreases By 24.1%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,596.0 days.

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of DWHHF opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

