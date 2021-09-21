Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Decreases By 34.2%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 637,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.43. 262,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.