Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Increases By 28.8%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPOA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,869. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. DPCM Capital has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

