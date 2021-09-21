Short Interest in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) Expands By 25.0%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get EQ Health Acquisition alerts:

EQ Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. EQ Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.