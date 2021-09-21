Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Drops By 22.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FV stock remained flat at $$46.45 during trading on Tuesday. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

