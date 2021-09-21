Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Grows By 33.7%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

QQQJ traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 1,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,967. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.