Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Drops By 26.2%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ionix Technology stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. 154,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,385. Ionix Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
