Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Drops By 26.2%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. 154,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,385. Ionix Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. The Company’s business segments are Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

