Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Decreases By 20.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:JW.B traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. 3,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

