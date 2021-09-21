Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Expands By 32.8%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 57.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

