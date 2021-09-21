Short Interest in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Decreases By 22.0%

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 280.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of MRLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 99,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $265.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.