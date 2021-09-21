Short Interest in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expands By 22.6%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MedAvail by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MedAvail by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MDVL. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

MedAvail stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.