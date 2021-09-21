Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Increases By 37.0%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MRCY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,584. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 90.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
