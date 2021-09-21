Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Increases By 37.0%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MRCY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,584. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 90.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

