Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Declines By 27.0%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,202,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 7,124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,432.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196. MGM China has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM China has an average rating of “Hold”.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

