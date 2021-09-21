Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Drops By 27.8%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NBTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816. Nanobiotix has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

