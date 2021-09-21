Short Interest in NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Declines By 25.7%

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NNRRF stock remained flat at $$6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Get NRC Group ASA alerts:

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.