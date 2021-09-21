Short Interest in NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Declines By 25.7%

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NNRRF stock remained flat at $$6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76.
NRC Group ASA Company Profile
