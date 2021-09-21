Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declines By 30.1%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,431. The company has a market cap of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

