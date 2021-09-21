Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Rises By 43.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

