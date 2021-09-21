Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Rises By 43.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.
Old Mutual Company Profile
