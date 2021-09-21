Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Rises By 21.9%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Truist Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $474.39 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.44 and a 200-day moving average of $375.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.