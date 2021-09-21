Short Interest in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declines By 29.0%

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 465,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 123,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.