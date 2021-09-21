Short Interest in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Grows By 30.9%

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,400 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 758,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

