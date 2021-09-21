Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Rises By 37.2%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PBKOF stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $53.94.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.