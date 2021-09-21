Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Rises By 37.2%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PBKOF stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $53.94.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.