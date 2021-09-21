Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Drops By 27.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 141,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 766,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.